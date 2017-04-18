Babu proposes monkey fever awareness campaign

Panjim: Tourism Minister Manohar (Babu) Azgaonkar, in an attempt to restore confidence in the medical facilities and eradicate fears related to monkey fever, has directed government officials to hold awareness campaigns in villages.He held a meeting with officials of Health, Forest and Animal Husbandry departments on Monday. Azgaonkar said, “I have asked the Forest Department to take the lead and hold awareness programs in every ward of the villages and encourage villagers to get themselves vaccinated.”Stating that Health Department is in possession of enough stock of vaccines to cater to the existing demand, he said, “We request the locals to come forward and get vaccinated. I do not want any casualties due to monkey fever and they (officials) will be responsible for the health of the people.”

The minister said that due to the fear of the fever, villagers have given up cashew harvest, which is their source of livelihood.Responding on the priorities of the tourism sector, the minister said that beach cleaning and changing room facilities along with CCTVs will be a priority.Reiterating his stand on drugs he said, "How can there be drugs or rampant illegalities when we have our staff and police personnel posted on the beaches?"Stating that while the government will welcome EDMs there will be strict vigil against alleged drug trade during the music festivals. "All Goans should unite against the drug menace and eradicate the nuisance from the State. EDMs will not be allowed to carry out the alleged illegalities. These festivals attracts international tourism and adds to our revenue," he stated.