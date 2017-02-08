Babu violated poll code in Ambaulim: AAP

Quepem: Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) Quepem candidate John Fernandes on Tuesday lodged a complaint against his Congress rival and MLA, Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar under Section 126 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1961, for violating the model code of conduct.When polling was in progress on February 4, Fernandes said that at around 3pm, Kavlekar arrived at booth No 11 and 12 at Copelabhatt, Deao, Quepem, and his supporters gathered in large numbers on a road near the turn leading to Ambaulim church within the prohibited area. ‘They garlanded him and made a show that Kavlekar is winning,’ the complaint stated. “The group intentionally clicked a photograph, burst firecrackers as a mark of celebration within the prohibited area to influence voters that Kavlekar would win and mislead them into voting for him,” said Fernandes.

Fernandes, a tribal leader and anti-mining activist who contested on the AAP ticket, further complained to the election commission that around 3.30pm, the photograph which they clicked was flashed on facebook among their friends through the account of Melvinho Carvalho.”This was done to further influence/polarize the voters from Quepem constituency to cast their vote in favour of Kavlekar,” Fernandes said.Stating that this is a clear-cut violation of the model code of conduct, Fernandes appealed to the returning officier and election commission to take necessary action against Kavlekar as per the law in force. [TOI]