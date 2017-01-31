Babush’s Man looks to cruise in St Cruz again

St Cruz, a constituency on the outskirts of the State’s capital, is in the news for having nine candidates, including a history sheeter, contesting for the ensuing State Assembly elections. After being ruled by Congress MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate — who was later expelled from the party for his anti-party activities — the Congress has fielded Monserrate’s close aide and former Sarpanch Tony Fernandes, whose candidature has witnessed a revolt within the party.The Constituency, which has always been Congress stronghold, has nine candidates in fray. Antonio (Tony) Fernandes from Congress, Hemant Golatkar of BJP, Prakash Naik on MGP — backed by Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena, Jose Gomes from AAP, Shakeel Shaikh of NCP, Pedro Pires of CPI and three independents including candidates Helana Lourenco and Jose Lopes — popularly known as Joe Boy.

The Congress St Cruz block committees, including minority cell, Mahila Congress and Seva dal were up in arms against its High Command’s move to have a tie-up with Monserrate with a deal to grant ticket to his close aide Tony. The rebellions resorted to revolt during a public meeting chaired by AICC secretary Dr Chella Kumar and President Luizinho Faleiro, opposing Tony’s candidature and proposed the name of Mahila Congress general secretary Helana Lourenco and Minority cell chief Urfan Mulla.While Mulla, in the later stages, toned down his protest, both Helana opted to go independent. It is learnt that Congress grassroot workers there are working against the party while supporting Helana.“Monserrate is now supporting this candidate. We are not going to support this,” said a Congress worker, on request of anonymity.

Helana remained unavailable for the comments; but her supporters claim that Congress ‘setting’ with Babush has upset party cadres and are working for Helana.However, Congress candidate Tony refutes any such rebellion. “Congress workers are very much working with me and I am getting overwhelming response. Congress has put its faith on me and I am confident of retaining the seat for Congress,” he said.

Joe Boy, alias Jose Lopes, has filed his candidature from the constituency for the fourth time. The constituency which he is contesting is already declared as sensitive polling seat by the district administration.Just two kms away from Panjim, the population of the urbanised village has taken a huge leap in this constituency. The number of construction projects has also shot up. The infrastructure, however, has not kept pace with the changing times. The biggest worry haunting the constituents here is a garbage menace — absence of proper garbage segregation system, fear of serious diseases like dengue and malaria looms large.

“Our MLA failed completely to look into our grievance. In fact, he remained inaccessible for his entire tenure. On one side, he was busy selling out land to the real estate lobbies, the basic issue of garbage left unattained,” Marcus D’Souza, a resident, having a grocery store, laments.The roads are as narrow as they were a decade back. The constituency still does not have a proper market complex. People feel that a proper market complex could sort out 50 per cent of the problems of the village. The market complex project has been pending for decades.The constituency having pockets like Chimbel, Merces, Indira Nagar — are identified as sensitive areas for being a hub of criminals and for criminal related activities — which has turned out to be a shelter for migrants.The constituency also faces a major problem of unemployment that has forced several hundreds to opt for Portuguese passport for greener pasture in European countries. [H]