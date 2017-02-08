Bal Bhavan has 3-tier security: DM North Goa

Panjim: EVMs and VVPATs from 19 constituencies of the North Goa district have been kept at the

makeshift strong rooms at the main complex of Bal Bhavan and its annex building.While there are understandable apprehensions of candidates about the safety of the EVM machines for close to five weeks from the day of polling and counting, the District Collector Nila Mohanan confirmed that the venue is being guarded under a three-tier security system. “The internal security is manned by one company of paramilitary troops while the second tier is guarded by armed police of the neighbouring states and the outer parameter is under the control of Goa Police,” she told Herald. In addition to this, close circuit television cameras have been installed at multiple points with screens placed outside the premises for public view. A 24X7 control room, headed by an executive magistrate has also been set up where the recordings are stored. “No unauthorized persons are allowed to enter the premise,” she added.Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said the premises have sufficient space to keep the machines safely. [H]