Bandora revokes NOC for STP

Ponda: It may be recalled that the locals had recently gheraoed Sarpanch Nayan Naik in her cabin demanding that the NOC be revoked.Addressing media persons today, a resident Gurudas Naik showed the copy of the Bandora Panchayat’s letter to SIDCL dated December 28, 2016 revoking NOC granted to STP in December 2015. The copy of the letter stated that SIDCL did not mention in the application, the site of proposed STP and its survey number in which it will be constructed while seeking the NOC for the same.

Naik said that Undir locals are opposed to the proposed STP in residential area as it may pollute the village. The villagers also alleged that the panchayat and SIDCL kept them in the dark about proposed project.was going to be constructed at Undir only when some mangroves were cut in the area recently to make way for construction of STP.The locals said they are not against the STP but want it at isolated place, away from residential area. [H]