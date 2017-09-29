Bar shooting: Accused held at Betim

Margao/Panaji: Bar shooting accused Faiyaz Khatib, 36, who was on the run since committing the crime on Tuesday afternoon, was arrested by Porvorim police at Betim on Thursday. His arrest unveiled an illegal arms deal in the making.Aquem-Baixo resident Khatib was on the run for nearly 40 hours after shooting and killing Ravanfond resident Abdul Kader. He was arrested at 7.20am on Thursday from the house of his in-laws at Ramnagar, Betim. Khatib was handed over to Margao town PI C L Patil. Police have also arrested 20-year-old Akbar Shaikh, who had allegedly supplied the pistol to Khatib.The murder weapon was recovered from his possession. He has been charged with aiding and abetting the murder, and also illegal possession of the firearm.Margao town police inspector C L Patil told reporters that though the motive of the murder is yet to be established, the accused, during interrogation, maintained that his mishandling of the weapon led to the accidental shooting.

“Khatib, Sheikh, and the deceased were known to each other. Shaikh had handed over the pistol to Khatib asking him to scout for prospective customers for the arm to be sold for Rs 85,000. The weapon was with Faiyaz for nearly a month,” Patil said.After the murder at the bar in Shantinagar, Khatib fled the spot but met Sheikh on the way, to whom he returned the pistol, and also handed over his phone’s SIM card and keys of his scooter, police said. The scooter was later recovered by the police at Sinquetim, Navelim, lying abandoned by the roadside.Shaikh is a barber by profession and his shop and Khatib’s two-wheeler workshop are located in the same area at Mandop, Navelim. Police are investigating from where Sheikh procured the pistol and if he has been involved in illegal selling of arms in the past.While Khatib has been arrested under Section 302 (murder), Shaikh has been charged under Section 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.Khatib was a two-wheeler mechanic and the victim was a construction site worker, who were drinking together at a tavern in Ravanfond. During a discussion, the two got involved in a heated argument. Khatib was carrying a firearm with him, which he pulled out and began to threaten Kader with. Khatib then fired at Kader point blank, killing him instantly. [TOI]