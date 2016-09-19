BBSM keeps doors open for ‘gutsy’ BJP men.

Panjim:BBSM has called for a special meeting on September 27 to decide on their alliance with MGP, who are coalition partners in the BJP-led State government. BBSM had earlier set September 30 deadline for the MGP to break ties with BJP. The BJP, meanwhile, has already announced that will maintain the existing alliance during the coming election.[H]
