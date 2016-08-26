Beevan’s hat-trick helps Dempo register first win

Duler: Beevan D’Mello scored the first hat-trick of the Goa Professional League and in the process helped his team Dempo SC register the highest win of the League at the Duler stadium on Thursday. Guardian Angel were left feeling mercy less as the fifth and final goal of the evening was scored.

Both teams had drawn their first encounter. A win was paramount for both. There were changes introduced by both coaches. However, it proved beneficial to the boys from Ilhas.

Dempo coach Mauricio Afonso ticked Shallum Pires, Velito Cruz and Beevan D’Mello, while Guardian Angel coach Riston Rodrigues

played Gaurish Naik, Anthony Pereira, Nigerian Djourou Isaac and Anil Gaonkar.

The Golden Eagles went into the breather leading 2-0 with Felix Odili Chidi drawing first blood in the 38th minute . Beevan D’Mello gave a semblance of safety scoring the team’s second goal in the 41st minute.

Infact, Dempo could have started scoring when the game was just four minutes old. However, U-20 Assumption Soares’s goal bound strike was blocked by Sanvordem defender Rahul Kumar.

Minutes later, Savordem keeper Ram Sroop had to fist the ball to safety off a cross from Mohammad Ali while Mario Mascarenhas strike from close was blocked by the keeper.

What changed the shades of Dempo Sports Club’s game was the introduction of Germanpreet Singh. He fed Felix Chidi with a smart pass and the last named finished clinically for the first goal of the team.

Dempo SC consolidated the lead when Mario Mascarenhas crossed to Beevan who began with his first goal of the day, 2-0.

Dempo’s hunger for goals did not subside on resumption of play. Within five minutes,play maker Germanpreet Singh sent a tidy cross to Beevan to stab in the third goal for the team and his own second.

Felix Chidi bungled for Dempo but, Beevan netted the fourth goal for his team in the 79th minute and completed the first hat-trick after dribbling a host of Sanvordem defenders. This effort of his left him with the

laurel of being the first hat-trick scorer of the GPL League.

Thereafter, Milagres Gonsalves could not beat the Savordem keeper as his attempt sailed over the horizontal and minutes later his second try was thwarted on the goal line by defender Rahul Kumar.

However, in the added time, Mohammad Ali tapped the ball into the goal off a cross from Germanpreet Singh, 5-0.

As the referee blew the final whistle, it was clear that what Germanpreet had crafted was well utilised by the Dempo strike force.[NT]