Benjamin open to support from any party

Velim: The Velim MLA Benjamin Silva, on Thursday, kick-started his election campaign, seeking a second term, based on his performance of the last five years. Silva announced that he has taken up works to the tune of Rs 200 crore.Addressing the media outside his office, he said that other candidates in the fray have resorted to negative propaganda by saying that he is not contesting, which is false, and added that he is in the fray and confident of another term, based on his performance.He said that he has taken up development works to the tune of Rs 200 crore, wherein some works have been completed, some are being completed and few others are in the pipeline, adding that the financial crunch faced by the government due to the closure of mining slowed down the development process.

Justifying his stand to support the BJP-led government, he said that with the support of the BJP he was able to carry out a lot of development in the constituency, which had not happen in the previous terms.He said that he is open to accept support from any political party including the BJP that had announced that it would not field a candidate in Velim.He said that he is also open to receiving support, and welcomed the BJP’s decision.Silva further said that he has published a report card of his performance of the last five years, which is open for the public to see, and added that he is not in the fray for any ‘self development.’Working for the society is an honour for any individual, he added. [NT]