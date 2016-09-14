BENNY ROSARIO FERNANDES.

NAGVADDO,BETALBATIM

Born:23/08/1973,Died:10/09/2016

Beloved son of late Pedro Menino and Joanita;brother/brother-in-law of Melva/John, Patricia/Mathew,Gorreti/Constancio, Cruz/Jelita; loving tutu of Myron,Jonathan & Valencia;loving mam of Melita, Fiona, Malcolm, Michelle, Mallisha,Steffi & Shenia. Funeral Cortage will leave his residence, (TODAY), 14th September 2016, at 3.00 pm to Our Lady of Remedios Church, Betalbatim for an Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.