BJP has failed to fulfil people’s demands: Pilot

Mapusa: Congress leader and former union minister Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to fulfill the demands of the people.Addressing a public meeting in Aldona constituency, he said, BJP was in power both at the centre as well as in Goa but could not fulfill the demands of the people. The upcoming election is very important and this time the Congress has given a chance to clean and young candidates, including Amarnath Panjikar who is contesting from Aldona constituency, who has the capability to develop it.Speaking further, he said, Modi in his speech during demonetisation, had stated that the move was aimed at wiping out terrorism and corruption from India.

“Two weeks later, the Prime Minister in his next speech, rather speaking on corruption and terrorism, stressed on e-banking and e-transfer.The notes, which were not available with the banks and ATMs, were found with terrorists. People should understand that the BJP is a party, who has formed government on basis of “divide and rule” system in name of religion and by playing with people’s emotions,” he alleged.Taking a dig at AAP, he charged saying, “The AAP should show how many of its MLAs are being put behind bars.”and also display its performance in Delhi. The Delhi Chief Minister, who is campaigning in Punjab and Goa, has forgotten his promise that he will stay in Delhi and serve the people.”Congress is only party, which can uplift the people, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, he said.Further, he said, Modi’s statement on transferring Rs 15 lakh in people’s bank accounts is still pending.90 per cent black money has already reached the banks and the rich are sitting pretty abroad. The demonetization move was done without planning as it only affected the poor and middle class people, who were seen standing in long queues outside the banks.

He called upon the people against wasting their votes by voting for wrong candidates and expressed confidence that Congress will form the next government in the state.Opposition Leader Pratapsigh Rane, Dr Pramod Salgaonkar, Babi Bagkar and Amarnath Panjikar were present.Congress' Aldona candidate Amarnath Panjikar said, "Congress will form the next government in Goa, which will be a stable one."Further, he said, "The BJP government after coming to power forgot all their 2012 poll promises and stopped the mining activities and amended the Tenancy Act thus affecting the people's livelihood. The mentality of this government is to completely "finish" the poor.