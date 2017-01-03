BJP on brink of getting defeated like Congress in 2012: Luizinho

Panaji: Maintaining that the Bharatiya Janata Party is today standing in the same position – on the brink of defeat – as was Congress party in January 2012, the president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Luizinho Faleiro on Monday said that the Congress would come to power in the state, thus fulfilling the aspirations of the Goans, by presenting at least 50 per cent fresh faces in the forthcoming assembly election.“We made some mistakes then and could not return to power,” he admitted, pointing out that the GPCC has carried out retrospection about the same, and would now capture the space, which has been created in the state political sphere due to the misrule of the BJP in Goa during past five years.

Addressing a press conference, at the city Congress House, Faleiro further said that the GPCC has taken a resolution as regards preparing its manifesto for the assembly election only after interacting with all stakeholders including Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, state government employees, daily wage workers, tenants, and so on. He also maintained that the Congress supports regularisation of all unregularised government employees, who have completed five years in government service.

Earlier, many past and present sarpanchas, deputy sarpanchas and members of the village panchayats located in the Cumbharjua electoral constituencies joined the Congress party. They included the sarpanch of Corlim panchayat, Supriya Kerkar and sarpanch of Carambolim panchayat, Wanisha Valladares among others.Speaking about the new entrants in the Congress party, Faleiro said that the silent movement in Cumbharjua constituency would soon turn into a volcanic eruption. He also alleged that contrary to the claim of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as regards his fight against corruption, the state BJP unit is desperately seeking the support of corrupt MLAs like Mauvin Godinho and Pandurang Madkaikar to return to power.

Faleiro further said that the financial situation in the country, after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, has become precarious, taking back the country by 20 years. “The industry, exports, tourism… everything has suffered due to this decision, while the central government is drawing sadistic pleasure from the pains of the countrymen,” he observed, maintaining that the December 31 speech of the Prime Minister was nothing but BJP manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.The GPCC president also retorted that the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, instead of consulting the state Advocate General on the proposed sixth offshore casino in Mandovi river, should consult the people of Goa and find out their views on the offshore casinos running in the state. [NT]