BJP ‘ready’ to contest 37 seats

Panjim: The BJP on Sunday said it was ready to contest 37 out of 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa on its own in the elections this year.Addressing media persons, BJP General Secretary Sadanand Tanawade said, “We have held Vijay Sankalp rallies in 35 constituencies. At present, we are ready to contest in 37 constituencies on our own without any kind of alliance. The party is preparing itself to go all alone,”Tanawade dismissed the rebel RSS group backed Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) as inconsequential saying any kind of alliance formation between its alliance partner MGP and GSM will have “no impact” on the BJP’s prospect for the upcoming 2017 State assembly elections.

The statement comes a day after MGP and GSM formally announced their alliance, wherein MGP will contest 25 seats while GSM 15.Till date, the saffron party has shortlisted candidates for 16 assembly constituencies including Dabolim, Fatorda, Taleigao and Porvorim.Tanwade said that the MGP is yet to withdraw its support from for BJP-led government. “We are still in alliance. They are yet to formally inform us about their pre-poll tie up,” he commented adding “we hope that MGP-GSM alliance remains intact at least till coming elections.”

“We have not broken alliance with MGP. It is they who are talking with other parties,” Tanawade said, adding that the MGP was trying to dictate terms to BJP over the leadership issue which was unfair.“Since we have 21 legislators in the House, it is our decision to choose our leader. Party’s central leadership and local MLAs chose (Chief Minister Laxmikant) Parsekar as our leader. MGP should not have any say in that. During alliance, usually it is not approved that the alliance partner will choose the leader for main party,” he commented.

On Sunday, the BJP shortlisted names of probable candidates for Panjim, Shiroda, Siolim, Porvorim, Fatorda and Dabolim constituencies. It has already shortlisted names of candidates for Tivim, Mapusa, Saligao, Aldona, Sanqulim, Taleigao, Mormugao, Sanguem, Cuncolim and Curchorem. "We expect the process of identifying candidates be complete by January 10, post which it would be placed before State election committee for approval. Thereafter, it would be sent to the party's Parliamentary Board for nod," Tanawade explained.