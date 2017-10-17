BJP students’ wing wins GU elections unopposed

Taleigao: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) students’ wing on Monday swept the Goa University Student’s Council (GUSC) elections bagging all nine positions unopposed, while other student unions continued their protest demanding that the election process be scrapped.Urvesh Velingkar has been elected as chairman, while Nishikar Desai is the secretary, Shambhavi Gadgil the lady member, and Sandesh Palconda, Dattaprasad Vinod Desai, Joseph Lobo, Krishna Gawas, Sumedh Athalye and Balkrishana Thali are members.

“Our main priority will be solving the student community problems. The issues of drugs and women safety are rising and we will take steps to curb these. All students are free to approach us for any of their grievances as we are here to help them,” the new chairman of the Students Council, Urvesh Velingkar, said.“We will also try to increase security at the university and other institutions so that students are safe on campus,” Velingkar added.On the other hand, the student’s wings of Congress, NCP, AAP and Shiv Sena that had boycotted the elections protested outside the University administration block demanding scrapping of the election procedure and the resignation of Vice-Chancellor for being unresponsive to the student community. [H]