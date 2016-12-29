BJP to complete candidate selection process by Jan 8

Panjim: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Vinay Tendulkar on Wednesday said that the party has started the process of proposing probable candidates for the 2017 Assembly elections.Speaking to Herald, Tendulkar said, “We have commenced the process of finalising the candidates in 35 constituencies and today we had a series of constituency meetings in which karyakartas and booth presidents of Aldona, Mandrem, Saligao, Tivim and Sankhali participated and gave suggestions of new candidates and also of current sitting MLAs.”

"Once the probable list of candidates is finalised, the names will be submitted to the parliamentary board after which final selection of candidates will be made. By January 8 the entire process will be completed and thereafter once the parliamentary board clears the names BJP will release the list of candidates for the Assembly elections," Tendulkar said.He said BJP has also started the process of booth revision, sorting of karyakartas and have also initiated the process of getting new karyakartas, mahilas and youth. BJP on Tuesday had held a meeting with all MLAs and office bearers prior to candidate selection process and also planned constituency wise poll management strategy by forming election committees at constituency level for better coordination.