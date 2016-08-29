Blacklist beach cleaning contractors to prevent backdoor entry: Khaunte

Panaji: Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, the whistleblower in the beach cleaning irregularities, Sunday demanded that BJP-led government immediately blacklist the contractors – Bhumika Cleantech Services Private Limited and Ram Cleaners and Developers Private Limited to restrain their backdoor entry in the State projects.

Addressing media persons, Khaunte demanded that rather than cancelling the contract, the government terminate the services of both the companies and blacklist them.

“The State level monitoring committee, by cancelling the contract has raised more doubts about possible back door entry of the companies into the same contract or any other State government projects,” he said.

“Hence, there is a need to blacklist these contractors,” he argued.

The Porvorim MLA said the contractors were paid Rs 3.15 lakh per day by the government and demanded that the entire amount of Rs 14 crore paid to them be recovered for failing to adhere to the conditions in the tender document.

“The cancellation of the contract has helped in saving around Rs 60-65 crore public funds,” Khaunte contented.

Tourism department’s state level monitoring committee cancelled the beach cleaning contracts two days ago and decided not to renew the same. Khaunte had approached Lokayukta with the multi-crore scam, after repeated allegations on the Floor of the House.

"I am confident that Lokayukta will conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and take necessary action against all the alleged accused," he said.