BMM objects to Tourism Master Plan.

Panjim: Bharat Mukti Morcha (BMM) on Tuesday objected to the Tourism Master Plan (TMP), and called upon the people of Goa to read and study the plan as it nomenclature does not fit it and it targets the enslavement of the people, land and ecology of the State.

Addressing a press conference, BMM Goa Unit President Maggie Silviera said the Goa Tourism Department believes that the people of Goa are incapable of planning their own future and need a Swiss agency to draw up the TMP and policy for the State.