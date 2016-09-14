Body of youth fished out from Sattari River.

Valpoi: The youth from Taleigao, Panjim who drowned in Sattari River at Sonal on Monday evening was fish out on Tuesday by the Valpoi fire services with the help of local youth, after a long search.Sagun Shankhawalkar, a wildlife photography enthusiast, accidently fell into the river while taking some shots and drowned.

The fire services began the search operation on Tuesday morning with the help of search cameras which were specially requisitioned from Ponda fire station.The body of Sagun Shankhawalkar was traced around 60 metres away from accident point.Valpoi police conducted panchanama and sent the body to GMC, Bambolim, for post mortem. [H]