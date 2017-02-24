Borim’s precarious bailey bridge

The Portuguese era bailey bridge lies in a dilapidated condition at Borim. Surprisingly, the Government has neither bothered to remove the remains of the bridge nor has it given a thought to preserve the bridge as a monument.To further worsen the situation, the frequent movement of barges has further damaged the existing structure with the locals demanding to clear the remaining portion as it poses eminent danger to the locals, fishermen and also to the workers engaged in sand extraction.Four days ago, the bridge’s 10-metre portion along with the three pillars collapsed. The reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained. The fishermen and workers engaged in sand extraction in the river say it may have collapsed on account of a barge ramming into it as many barges navigate along this river for transporting ore.The locals have demanded the government should demolish the remaining portion of the bridge, which is on the verge of collapse to prevent any untoward incident as many workers are involved in sand extraction near the broken bridge.

The bailey bridge, which lies parallel to new Borim Bridge at a distance of over half a kilometre, was built during Portuguese era. Until thirty years ago when a huge barge damaged it, rendering the structure unusable, the Portuguese-era bridge was an important artery connecting Panjim with Ponda.Local says during liberation, the bridge was blown off using dynamite. The damaged portion was repaired and thrown open again for public. Due to weight restriction and its narrow width and on account of damage sustained due to the barges navigating along the route, the government constructed a new bridge thirty years ago.

Only light motor vehicles were allowed to use the bailey bridge which was beneficial for commuters from Panjim and Belgaum for their journey to Margao until 30 years ago as a portion collapsed after a barge rammed into it.After the construction of the new bridge in 1986 over the Zuari River, the old dilapidated bridge was neglected. A local panch Luis Costa says the portion of the bailey bridge has collapsed and the remains should be cleared as soon as possible or else it could prove fatal for locals including the fishermen and the workers engaged in sand extraction in river.Former Borim sarpanch Sunil Savkar says, “If the government removes the old bailey bridge, which lies in a dilapidated condition and constructs new one in its place, the same can be used for light motor vehicles proceeding from Shiroda to Margao and back. This will not only save time but also reduce the traffic congestion along Borim Bridge during the Zuari Bridge closure.”

Praveen Naik, a resident says, “It’s time for the government to demolish the remaining portion of the dilapidated bridge before any untoward incident takes place.” [H]