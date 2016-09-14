BRICS leaders to discuss action on climate change.

Panaji: The Environment Ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries will meet on September 16, in Goa, to strengthen mutual cooperation.As minister of the host nation, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Anil Dave, will be arriving in Goa on September 14, to participate in the meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss Memorandum of Understanding and the Joint Working Group on environment. The BRICS Environment Ministers are also expected to discuss thematic areas of mutual interest and prioritise actions for cooperation in critical areas like air and water pollution, liquid and solid waste management, climate change and conservation of biodiversity. This meeting shall be preceded by discussions at the official level.

The meeting assumes significance following the adoption of landmark global environmental agreements like Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development, Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Agreement, last year. It is one in a series of meetings being organised by various central government ministries, in the run-up to BRICS Heads of States Summit, to be held in Goa, next month.The meeting of BRICS Environment Ministers is being organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa comprising BRICS block together account for 41.6 per cent of global population, 29.31 per cent of total world’s territory and about 22 per cent of the world’s total GDP. These nations have rich biodiversity and natural capital. The choices made by the BRICS countries have a global significance. [NT]