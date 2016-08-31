 
Bridgestone to launch new tyre models.

Panaji: Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of world’s largest tyre and rubber company Bridgestone Corporation, announced the foray of America’s legendary tyre brand Firestone in India. The brand will launch Firestone FR500™ targeted at the passenger car segment and Firestone Destination™ LE02 for the SUV car segment. Firestone founded in 1900 in the United States of America by Harvey Firestone, is a brand that has delivered quality and dependability for over 100 years, which is reflected in the brand’s tagline ‘Always Dependable’. It is this heritage and legacy combined with years of experience and research that has helped Firestone become a leading global tyre brand. [NT]

