BROUHAHA TO BOOK MINING ‘CULPRITS’: REAL OR POLL GIMMICK?

“All Congress leaders from former chief minister Digambar (Kamat) to former minister Joaquim (Alemao) are involved in illegal mining…all will be booked and put behind the bars soon,” This was the most ‘hyped’ statement by then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who not on one occasion but on several platforms made similar assurances to the people of Goa. Five years down the line, the ground reality is before the public.Justice MB Shah Commission of inquiry into illegal mining in Goa exposed Rs 35,000 crore scam (report submitted soon after BJP took over reigns in Goa in 2012).

“By taking the average export cost at $60 per metric tonne of iron ore from 2006 to 2011 with a conversion rate of Rs 47 per US dollar, the total loss to the state comes out as (127257400.00 x 60 x 47) Rs 34935,928800000,” Shah has said, pinning down the majority of the scam in the five years, when an energy-hungry China aggressively imported ore from Goa.The then leader of opposition, Manohar Parrikar, left no stone unturned and used various platforms, including the State Legislative Assembly to state that Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 crore scam (public accounts committee report) — post coming to power, contradicted Shah report before Supreme Court on technical grounds — which also forced the Apex court not to accept the figures.

The BJP’s mathematics was as follows:

The BJP put the loss in terms of royalty at Rs 10,000 crore in the last five years. Cheap excavation has made mining profitable in Goa. An operating lease for a mine comes for a one-time fee of Rs 5,000. It costs Rs 50 to excavate one tonne of iron ore. Refining and cleaning costs around Rs 500 and transportation costs Rs 200 per tonne. A royalty of Rs 270 and 20 per cent customs duty takes the expenses to around Rs 2,500 per tonne. In turn, the export of one tonne of iron ore fetches $180 (Rs 7,920).

The BJP-led government’s decision to file the multi-million dollar illegal mining scam case, involving senior politicians and major mining firms before the Lokayukta and exclusively constituted Special Investigating Team (SIT), is turning out to be mere ‘eye-wash’. A poll gimmicky — that got saffron party to power in 2012 general elections and the Lok Sabha elections held in 2014.Today, when we look at the status — Lokayukta says that the illegal mining case is not before them and the SIT-probing 16 cases have closed three (C-Summary granted by court) and two are sent back to the concerned police stations as they were minor theft cases.

After going through a couple of hands, the SIT which is probing the illegal mining cases appears at a snail’s pace. The then opposition after exaggeration post political mileage have not touched this issue so far in preparation of coming polls.BJP in 2012 had promised to recover the money involved in the scam within six months of its government but had failed to keep the promise.The fact remains here that out of 16 cases of illegal mining, which were handed over to SIT, three are closed (C-Summary granted by court) and two are sent back to the concern police stations as it was minor theft cases. Total six cases have been charge sheeted and five are pending under investigation.

Presently, the SIT is headed by IPS officer Priyanka Kashyap who is also waiting for the relive order after her transfer to Delhi. The unit was headed by at least more than four officers since its inception 2013.SIT officials have said that they are in process of gathering the documents from various agencies which also includes some of the banks to further investigate the cases.

Lokayukta: The government’s delay or lack of interest to provide a clarification sought on the illegal mining complaint, as directed by the anti-corruption agency, in October 2013, has left the Lokayukta office to put on record that the case is not before them at present.“After the first Lokayukta had left (resigned), the office had sent back the paper (related to illegal mining case) to government seeking some clarification that has not come yet. So there is nothing related to mining before the Lokayukta at present,” sources said.

Section 10 of the Goa Lokayukta Act 2011 that does not allow the ombudsman body to undertake any investigation that has already been probed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Central Act 60 of 1952).The illegal mining case filed before this office was based on Justice M B Commission of Inquiry into illegal mining in Goa. The complained filed in July 2013, by Directorate of Mines and Geology had not named anyone.The anti-corruption agency was asked to investigate the civil liabilities incurred due to the scam, allegedly undertaken during Former Congress Chief Minister Digambar Kamat's government. The civil liabilities of the illegal mining include the loss to the State exchequer, loss to the environment, encroachment outside the mining leases and others.