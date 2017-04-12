Buddhist monks to arrive in Canacona; to pray for purification of the town

Canacona: Nineteen Buddhist monks belonging to the Pema Ts’al Sakya monastery in Pokhara, Nepal, will arrive in Canacona, on Wednesday, later on Saturday conduct a short prayer ceremony for the soul and purification of the town on the completion of one month of the death of Irish national Danielle McLaughlin at the fields of Devabagh (gods garden) here in Canacona.The 19-member strong delegation headed by Abbot of Pema Ts’al Monastery, Khenpo Kunga Dhundup who himself is a ritual master and specialises in performing rituals for the deceased is heading the prayer delegation.While in Canacona, the Monks will chant the Samantabhadra aspiration prayers, known as the King of prayers, “it will be short but powerful prayer and it is believed that, immense benefits comes from chanting and even hearing this prayer”, stated Leela Fiorino, who is accompanying the delegation from Nepal to Goa.

All of these monks had left Nepal last month and had reached Mundgod, Hubli, as they were invited to assist in performing the required rituals involved in the inauguration of a new monastery there. They will be arriving in Canacona today, and as a part of their itinerary will visit enchanting beaches of Canacona.Several of these monks and the Abbot performed a healing ceremony in Ireland last year and have a special fondness for the Irish. The rituals will take place at Devabagh, Canacona on the coming Saturday at 9.30 am at the place where the Irish national backpacker travelling on British passport was found dead on March 14. [H]