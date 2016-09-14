Butcher held, over 50 kg of raw meat seized at Monte Hill.

Margao: In a raid on an illegal slaughterhouse at Monte Hill, the Margao Town Police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old butcher and seized over 50 kg of raw meat. According to police, they received a phone call informing them that an illegal slaughter of animals was taking place at Monte Hill.The police rushed to the site and arrested 29-year-old Bashir Shaikh Angadi and seized over 50 kg of raw meat, a log used in cutting the meat and rescued a bull.

The police are looking out for one Asif from Monte Hill and others in this connection. All accused have been booked under IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.During the raid, the police noticed blood stains, bones and raw meat at the site. The animal slaughter was being carried out in a shade behind a public toilet on Monte Hill. The doctor from the meat complex later confirmed that the seized meat was that of a bull.Earlier, according to information, some of the butchers sensing the arrival of police fled from the site. The seized meat was later disposed of as per formalities. The rescued bull was taken to the Goa Meat complex. [H]