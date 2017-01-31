 
Tuesday , January 31 2017
Goa’s Liberation
Home / Obituaries / CACIANO J. C FERNANDES

CACIANO J. C FERNANDES

admin 5 hours ago Obituaries 4 Views

Firgulemvaddo – Sardora Chinchinim
Born: 09/08/1946 – Died: 29/01/2017
Beloved husband of Joana Rodrigues Son of late Antonio L. / late Rosalina, Brother / Brother-in-law of Late Evangelisto / Liberta, Conceicao / late Kirzon. Father / Father-in-law of Roberto B. / Bridget, Leopoldina / Raymod, Caitan (Caitu) Texas U.S.A / Jynia, Antonetta / Joseph Dias Txas (U.S.A) Funeral Cortage will leave his residence at 3.30 pm, Today 31.01.2017 to Our Lady of Hope Church, Chinchinim for mass followed by burial.

About admin

Check Also

CAMILO FERNANDES

SHELLER, CANACONA Born: 11th Dec 1953 , died: 28th Jan 2017 Beloved husband of Maria, …

Copyright © 2017 GOACOM.COM