CACIANO J. C FERNANDES

Firgulemvaddo – Sardora Chinchinim

Born: 09/08/1946 – Died: 29/01/2017

Beloved husband of Joana Rodrigues Son of late Antonio L. / late Rosalina, Brother / Brother-in-law of Late Evangelisto / Liberta, Conceicao / late Kirzon. Father / Father-in-law of Roberto B. / Bridget, Leopoldina / Raymod, Caitan (Caitu) Texas U.S.A / Jynia, Antonetta / Joseph Dias Txas (U.S.A) Funeral Cortage will leave his residence at 3.30 pm, Today 31.01.2017 to Our Lady of Hope Church, Chinchinim for mass followed by burial.