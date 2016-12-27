CAG wants NEP draft withdrawn

Panjim: The Catholic Association of Goa (CAG) has demanded a complete and official withdrawal of the draft of the National Policy of Education (NEP) as circulated by MHRD (Ministry of Human Resources and Development), New Delhi, and setting up of a new drafting committee with recognised experts from civil society to devise a secular, progressive policy, which will respect the diversity, recognising all cultural heritages of India while ushering in a new forward looking approach in education in our country.

In a press release, CAG president Edwin Fonseca stated that the draft policy was examined by several institutions involved in education for ages now along with different experts in the educational field besides holding numerous discussions with Catholic and non-Catholic stakeholders involved in education in this country and found that the draft was dangerous to the secular fabric of our country, favouring only a small privileged section of our society and denying equal opportunity to Dalits and tribals."The draft violates the federal structure of governance in India according to experts who studied the draft policy besides being "harmful" in some aspects to the teaching fraternity and also to the students," Fonseca added.