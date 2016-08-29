Calangute Association lift Yaari Cup

Calangute: Hosts Calangute Association trounced Friends XI, Socorro Vaddem 3-0 in the finals to lift the Yaari Premier Cup Inter-Village football tournament at Calangute Association grounds, Calangute, on Sunday.

The match began on an attacking note with both the teams trying to outdo the other, very early in the match. Friends XI’s Alex failed to score after being well placed in the danger zone. A fine move by Ashley found Charles but the latter’s shot was deflected by Socorro keeper in the 10th minute.

Denzil of Friends XI, shot over the bar from close, off a pass from Amar Kinlekar. With both teams having an equal share of exchanges, it was Ashley Lobo who put Calangute ahead in the 17th minute, beating the rival keeper from a long try on the left flank.

Down by a goal, Friends XI went all out in search of the equaliser and almost drew level, but Alex shot wide, after a combined move by Rohan and Amar. A free kick by Calangute’s Pedro was saved by the rival keeper.

Changing over, Friends XI conceded another goal very early, after the Defender failed to judge the ball in water logged area and Blake Haldankar made no mistake in putting the ball into the net off Pedro Gonsalves.

Trailing by two goals, Friends XI tried to bounce back, but Edberg cross went abegging in front of Calangute goal. Thereafter, it was all Calangute who kept attacking the rival citadel time and again.

Ashley Lobo’s long shot hit the post and rebounded into play. Colin’s try hit the cross and went out of play. Friends XI did not give up and gave Calangute a fight. Amar Kinlekar’s attempt for Friends XI was saved by Calangute Keeper Siddharth, while another try hit the cross bar and went out of play.

Calangute scored the 3rd goal in the 40th minute, with Colin finding the net off a Blake Haldankar pass.

Following individual prizes were awarded: Best goal in the finals : Ashley Lobo (Calangute Association) ; Best forward : Amar Kinlekar (Friends XI, Socorro) ; Best goal-keeper : Sidharth Simepuruskar (Calangute Association).[NT]