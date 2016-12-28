Calangute dacoity: orders on bail plea of 2 cops today

Mapusa: Arguments on the bail applications of six accused, arrested in the alleged dacoity at Baga-Calangute, were heard by the additional session court judge P V Sawaikar on Tuesday. Order on bail applications of head constable Keshav Naik and police constable Mahendra Mandrekar will be passed on December 28 while order on bail application of self-proclaimed activist Deepak Gadekar will be passed on December 29 while order on bail pleas of Atmaram Malwankar, Gautam Korgaonkar and Pritesh Agarwadekar will be passed on December 31.

It may be recalled that businessman Karthik Kotiam, who wanted to exchange Rs 10.20 lakh in new notes for demonetised notes hoping to get Rs 6 lakh extra was allegedly called by for a meeting by self-proclaimed RTI activist Deepak Gadekar in a hotel at Baga while his four others accomplices were waiting in a car. Gadekar had allegedly snatched the bag containing notes and fled the site while his other accomplices tried to kidnap the businessman and his friend in the car but the plan failed.

In this connection Kotiam had filed a complaint with Calangute police which on December 17 arrested Gadekar, head constable Keshav Naik and police constable Mahendra Mandrekar. They were booked under sections 395, 120 (B) IPC and later Crime Branch had added section of Prevention of Corruption Act on the duo police personnel and they were sent to 10-day remand.

Crime branch had later arrested three others Atmaram Malwankar (31), Gautam Korgaonkar (31), and Pritesh Agarwadekar (21) in the case. On Tuesday, bail applications of six accused was heard separately. Michael Nazareth appeared on behalf of head constable Keshav Naik and police constable Mahendra Mandrekar and argued that the recovery has been already done from his clients so their custody is not required. Public prosecutor Anuradha Talaulikar appearing for state opposed the bail. After hearing the matter, the order was fixed on December 28.

Appearing on behalf of Deepak Gadekar, Kiran Palienkar sought bail on medical grounds. Opposing the bail application, Talaulikar argued that the two days that is December 22 and 23 of his custody was wasted as investigating officer could not interrogate him as he tried to cut his veins hence his custody is required. The orders will be passed on December 29.Advocate Raju Poulekar appearing on behalf of Atmaram Malwankar, Gautam Korgaonkar and Pritesh Agarwadekar argued that only on the basis of statement of Gadekar his clients are arrested which is not proper. He further brought to the notice of court “that the crime happened on December 1 and the matter was reported on December 17 and reason for delay is not mentioned in the FIR copy. Moreover even the series of notes or car number is also not mentioned.” After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved the order for December 31. [NT]