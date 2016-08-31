Calangute surf on Yogesh’s lone strike.

Duler: Calangute Association is back to winning ways. A strike by Yogesh Kadam in the 46th minute was enough for the boys from the coast to register their first win in the GFA Professional League against Clube San Minguel de Taleigao at Duler grounds on Tuesday.Both teams could not do much in the first session of play as heavy rains spoilt the rhythm of the match with players unable to control the ball and find their colleagues.Calangute Association was playing after suffering a setback against Corps of Signals in their opener. Their intent to score was evident from the beginning . Both teams had a change in the midfield with Taleigao’s Sherwin Lobo replacing veteran Levino Pereira, while Yogesh Kadam partnered Terance Lobo for the Calangute colts. After some probing , Rohan kamble sent a teasing cross from the right flank bit it was stylishly collected by Taleigao keeper Rohan Sheikh in the 13th minute.In the very next minute, Yogesh Kadam failed to connect Terance Lobo’s cross, while minutes later Bonny Niasso shot over the post from close.Calangute missed another opportunity in the 34th minute when a direct free kick by Terence lobo missed the target.Calangute started the second session with added enthusiasm. Just 30 seconds into the match, Yogesh Kadam got hold of a pass from Pedro Gonsalves on top of the penalty box. On controlling the ball ,he drilled a right footer to score the fastest goal of the second half of the Goa Pro League 2016, 1-0.The best chance for Taleigao to level terms came in the 53rd minute where Pramod Mardolkar collected a pass from Gautam Das, moved up on the right flank, and flashed the ball at the goal .Unfortunately, it was deflected for a corner by defender Melvin Lobo.Four minutes later, Agnelo Colaco’s 25-yard direct free kick was brilliantly pushed by a diving Taleigao keeper Rohan Sheikh.Agnelo, before being substituted, let go a stinging shot from the edge of the box which rebounded of the post. In the closing stages of the match, Taleigao tried to get back into the match but, the last line of Calangute defense failed to bulge. [NT]