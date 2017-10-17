Canacona plaguedby water woes

Poinguinim: Even though the late rainfall has been a blessing for people staying in different pockets of Canacona, many of them do not have regular water supply. Some have also been receiving untreated water.Sources say that the filter beds of the 5 MLD treatment plant at Chapoli dam is under repairs and this has hit the water supply in the area.After authorities failed to resolve the issue, locals from Sadolxem, Bhatpal, Gotcamolem and Gagibaga took out a rally, led by local Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandesh Talekar, to the office of the water supply department.

Following an uproar, the executive engineer assured them of regularizing supply at the earliest. Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes also held meetings with officials of the department.Assistant engineer Lester DSouza told TOI that the treatment plant, which is being repaired, will be in place before Diwali. [TOI]