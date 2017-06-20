Cardinal Ivan Dias passes away at 81

Mumbai: Cardinal Ivan Dias, who was archbishop of Bombay from 1996 to 2006, passed away of old age in Rome on Monday night. He was 81.

Born in Bandra-Mumbai on April 14, 1936, Cardinal Dias hailed from Velsao in Goa. He was an active opponent of anti-Christian discrimination by fringe groups in Mumbai and elsewhere. He held conservative views in matters of theology and is widely remembered for refusing entry to a leading saffron party politician of the state into his office decades ago. Incidentally, archbishop of Bombay Oswald Cardinal Gracias is presently in Rome. Cardinal Dias’ funeral details are awaited.

Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesman for the archdiocese of Bombay, issued a statement to say, “We regret to announce the sad demise of His Eminence Ivan Cardinal Dias, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples, and Archbishop Emeritus of Bombay.”

Cardinal Dias was ordained for the archdiocese of Bombay on December 8, 1958. He held a doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Lateran University, Rome. His former associate Fr Anthony Charanghat said, “Cardinal Dias undertook various international assignments and was an admirer of Mother Teresa. She held him in high regard as well. I had travelled with him to Italy and saw the immense regard people held for his firm, no-nonsense ways.”

Gordon D’Souza of the Bombay Catholic Sabha said, “Cardinal Dias’ vibrance still resonates in the archdiocese. He was in close touch with the laity and worked hand in hand with lay organisations like ours.”

Dias was proclaimed Cardinal by Saint Pope John Paul II on February 21, 2001. In 2013, he was among the cardinals who elected Pope Francis (TOI)