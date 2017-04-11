Carmona doctor assaulted; tension grips Colva PS

Margao: Tension gripped Colva Police Station following an alleged assault on Dr Damodar (Babu) Redkar from Carmona by the deceased patient’s family.The family of the deceased patient accused the doctor’s compounder of assault. The Margao unit of the Indian Medical Association has demanded immediate action against the persons responsible for the alleged assault on Dr Redkar.

The root cause of alleged assault which took place on Monday evening dates back to an incident which occurred 20 days ago when Dr Redkar referred a woman patient to the hospital after her family had complained that the patient had sustained a head injury. The patient later succumbed to her injury. Following her death the deceased’s family was irked and alleged that the doctor did not check the patient. In a fit of anger the family members marched to the doctor’s clinic and created a ruckus. Following the rukus, both the parties filed complaints at the Colva police station.Colva police have booked one Mclean George and an unknown woman in the alleged assault on the doctor while the deceased’s patient’s family filed a counter complaint against the doctor and his compounder for allegedly assaulting the complainant. [H]