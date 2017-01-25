Carmona eagerly awaits candidates’ replies to ‘Charter of Demands’

Margao: Prior to the elections, Carmona villagers are upbeat as they eagerly await replies from the seven candidates from Benaulim constituency to their much publicised “Charter of Demands” initiative.The “Charter of Demands” has been personally handed over to all seven candidates who have assured to reply to the same.Various issues such as mega housing projects including Raheja Universal, scrapping of 10-metre roads, River Sal nationalisation, MoI, underground cabling, street lights, chaos along the Benaulim-Cavelossim road, village football ground, primary health centre, anganwadi, fish cum utility market, community centre, children’s park, beach road beautification, garbage collection, water supply, emergency services, hearse van, career guidance facility, migrants, free Wi-Fi, gram sabhas, security and law & order, dialysis facility, CCTV etc. have been mentioned in the 32-point “Charter of Demands”.

The candidates have been informed to submit their replies to the “Charter of Demands” endorsed by over 500 villagers to facilitate them (villagers) to cast their vote as per their conscience. While two candidates have already given their replies, the others have been reminded of the same. A public scrutiny of all replies received will be followed by decision by the villagers.Allwyn Jorge said, “We are not going to give any blank cheque to any candidate but villagers will vote for a candidate, who will deliver our “Charter of Demands”. [H]