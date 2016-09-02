Cash-strapped GIDC to present staff with gold coins on 50th anniversary

Panaji: Even as it battles financial constraints, Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) has come up with the bright idea to award each employee with a gold coin to mark its golden jubilee. The proposal comes at a time when the corporation has no money to pay salaries and has instead asked the state government to foot the bill.

All this was planned and implemented by GIDC even as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India castigated it for non-recovery of costs, non-utilization of plots and lack of systematic planning resulting in losses running into crores.

On Wednesday, GIDC held its golden jubilee celebration to mark 50 years of its establishment and employees were given a gold coin weighing 2 to 2.5g each. Gold prices stand at 29,380 per 10g.

Ironically, at its 348th meeting on July 4, the board approved the proposal to write to the state seeking grants to pay salaries as the GIDC was facing a shortage of funds.

GIDC spent 14.4 crore in 2015-16 on salaries and allowances to staff members and projects the expense on salaries at 18 crore in 2016-17, which it expects the state to foot henceforth, as per minutes of the meeting.

The answer to the shortage of funds can be found in the CAG report for 2014-15, according to which, GIDC has suffered a loss of nearly 134.6 crore over a period of time. The report noted that GIDC lacked proper policy to tackle water leakages, faulty meters, monitoring and cost recovery. CAG also hauled up GIDC for its failure to prepare annual plans for development and allotment activities, including outlining physical and financial targets, something that has irked industrialists too.

The biggest irony is that the government is aware of the fact that GIDC has been mismanaged. Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations, minister for industries Mahadev Naik himself questioned the slow pace of functioning at GIDC. “It cannot take eight days for files to come from the top floor to the first floor,” Naik said. [TOI]