‘Cashless is not mandatory’

Panjim: Commercial Taxes Commissioner Deepak Bandekar on Tuesday said there is no coercion on vendors, traders and businessmen in Goa to go completely cashless, but the shortage in issuing POS machines from banks has delayed the cashless drive.Bandekar said, "The department had issued a circular to all its registered vendors, traders and businessman to go cashless by December 31. Due to the festive season there was a shortage in issuing POS machines by banks to the vendors and thus some vendors requested the department to extend the dates.""The department had issued a fresh circular on December 8 which does not mention a last date for going cashless, it's only an option" he said.