GAUMVADDI – ANJUNA

Born: 17/01/1942 , Died: 27/12/2016

Wife of Late Jose D’ souza. Mother/Mother-in-law of Florie/Late Denzil O. Dias, Steven/Maria,Victor,Rosy.Funeral cortage will leave his residence on Wednesday, 28th December 2016 at 4.00 pm to St. Michael’s Church, Anjuna for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.