Cavelossim against Betul port, river nationalisation

Margao: Cavelossim gram sabha passed resolutions opposing the proposed mini-port project at Betul and nationalisation of Goan rivers.

The two resolutions assume significance given that the State and Central governments are pushing these two projects. Cavelossim gram sabha joins a large number of groups, villages and locals who oppose the mini-harbour project by Mormugao Port Trust and nationalisation of six rivers.

Cavelossim locals also discussed the demand for opening of access to the beach. It may be recalled that the access issue was raised in the previous gram sabhas, wherein locals expressed anger at hotels that have blocked access to the beach.

The gram sabha demanded that the matter be resolved quickly and that the access to the beaches be opened within 15 days time.

There was also a discussion on the plans for the construction related work of the panchayat ghar. When the gram sabha was informed that there were no takers for the project, the members advised the panchayat to find out how the Sarzora panchayat ghar was constructed under the Deen Dayal scheme.