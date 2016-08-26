CCP to ask Taleigao VP to dispose of wet waste from off-shore casinos

Panaji: Holding the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) responsible for delay in the completion of the upcoming garbage handling facility behind Hira petrol pump, the ordinary meeting of the councillors of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) on Thursday decided that as per the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Corporation would start collecting wet garbage generated by the off-shore casinos, and request the village panchayat of Taleigao to dispose the same, until the garbage handling facility behind Hira petrol pump is ready to receive the garbage for its disposal.

City Mayor Surendra Furtado informed the CCP councillors that a driver in the service of the Corporation, without the knowledge of the Corporation was using a private truck to pick up the wet garbage generated by the off-shore casinos and dumping it at the Patto garbage disposal site of the Corporation.

The CCP councillors also observed that the government – central as well as state – quarters and bungalows were paying neither house tax nor garbage tax to the Corporation, which was resulting in loss of revenue to it. It was decided that the City Mayor would write to the government as regards payment of house tax towards its quarters and bungalows, to the Corporation, as also charge garbage tax from the residents of these dwellings.

The ordinary meeting further decided to streamline the distribution of free 10 liters and 20 liters capacity dustbins to the public.

Furthermore, the CCP councillors decided to study the offer of the Goa Meat Complex for treating 1 tonne to 1.5 tonne fish/ meat garbage generated in the capital city, on daily basis, at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

It was also informed that a new municipal engineer, Vishnu Naik has recently joined the Corporation.

Meanwhile, the CCP councillors on Thursday passed a resolution reserving both the sides of the road in front of the Corporation of the City of Panaji building, for parking their vehicles as well as those belonging to the Corporation.

A related resolution maintained that the side of the particular road along the CCP building would be reserved for two-wheelers, while the side of the road along Café Central would be reserved for four-wheelers.

The city Mayor said that the resolution would now be forwarded to the North Goa Collector. “I will impress upon the Collector to see that the road is notified for the purpose, immediately,” he added.[NT]