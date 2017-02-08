CD showing Parrikar violating poll code not tampered: EC

Panaji: The election commission (EC) on Tuesday clarified to defence minister Manohar Parrikar that the CD, in which he was seen violating the model code of conduct, was not tampered and asked Parrikar to file a final reply on February 9.The CD contains a video where Parrikar allegedly told residents of a slum in Chimbel, near Panaji, that it was okay to accept Rs 500 from candidates to attend rallies, but they should cast votes for the BJP only.Parrikar, in a written reply to secretary, EC, Sumit Mukherjee, said that the CD which accompanied the notice, was not clear and properly audible and there appears to be some tampering and fabrication of the audio part of the CD. Mukherjee said that the chief electoral office (CEO), Goa stated that the issue of authenticity of the CD and the veracity of the transcript has been assessed. “As per the communication received from the collector, North Goa, it has been confirmed that the CD has not been tampered with in any manner whatsoever,” the CEO Goa told EC.

Based on Parrikar’s allegations, the three-member committee of the CEO, again, transcripted and translated the entire Parrikar speech and sent it to Parrikar along with the new notice. Parrikar, on Friday, requested the EC to discharge the notice issued to him for violation of the model code of conduct by stating that the allegations are frivolous, incorrect and wrong. “The CD sent along with the notice seems to be doctored and tampered in, so far, as the voice modulation is concerned and the audio transcript has been incorrectly, factually and wrongly transcribed firstly in the Konkani version and thereafter wrongly translated in the English transcribed version,” Parrikar said.

“The language in the original CD is Konkani, whereas the transcript sent to my client apart from being incorrect, wrong and faulty, appears to be deliberately twisted and then translated,” defence minister’s counsel Jai Anant Dehadrai said in the notice.A proper translation requires the person to know both the languages equally well. In the present case, neither the name, description or identity of the person, who has translated, been furnished nor has the translation been done properly or correctly, the reply stated, adding that it is not clear whether the translation has been supplied by the complainant themselves. [TOI]