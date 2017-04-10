 
Tuesday , April 11 2017
CECILIA CLEMENTINA (ROSY) VAZ

(MAPUSA)
Born: 02/10/1938 , Died: 09/04/2017
Relict of cosme Vaz, Loving Mother / mother-in-law of Allwyn (Abu-Dhabi) & David / Aida (Dubai). Daughter of late Inacio & Mary Faria, Sister / sister-in-law of late Eliterio / Celine, Francis / Maryanne, Marcia / Walter D’ Souza, Sister-in-law of late Urbano / late Faustina Vaz & late Vespezian / late Beatriz Vaz. Funeral cortage will leave her residence Flat No. 2/C Hill Crown Appt,Altinho, Mapusa on 10th April 2017 (Today) at 4:00 p.m to St. Jerome’s Church, Mapusa.

