Centre for Responsible Tourism rejects draft tourism master plan.

Panaji:The Centre for Responsible Tourism (CRT) has rejected the draft tourism master plan and tourism policy of the government, asking the department of tourism to re-initiate the entire process by taking into consideration the concerns that have been raised.According to CRT, the interim plan and policy was put up on the website on August 24, giving the public only 10 days to respond. It says the preparation of this document should have been a bottom-up approach wherein extensive interactions with people living in and around tourism places as well as people who are part of the unorganised tourism sector (as that is where the largest number of employment is) should have been organised.

The CRT points out that module one talks about green norms, sustainable and responsible tourism. However, according to CRT, the methodology is limited to looking at certification and two case studies and it further emphasises on conducting socio-economic and environment impact of the tourism industry. This section does not delve deeper into the cause and effect of these impacts, many of which can be directly attributed to tourism, says CRT.

While the industry-linked aspects like infrastructure, marketing and opportunities for tourism assessed in module one finds space in module 2, gaps identified above find no space in the section on gap analysis, which also serves as the base for the master plan, says the CRT.CRT points out that other roles which are as crucial for the department of tourism to take on – planning, regulation, coordination, research, protection (ensuring ethical and non-exploitative tourism), education and awareness and strengthening local institutions and local capacities are missing in the document.

Also, other planning and regulatory tools like conducting research on carrying capacities and tourism impact assessments (and not limited to environmental impact assessments), needs to be factored in, it says.Fr Maverick Fernandes of Centre for Responsible Tourism further points out that proposals for certain kinds of tourism development such as high-end music venue paired with luxury lifestyle, water front promenades, seaplanes, gaming districts, mass events, casinos, golf courses, cruises, are extremely problematic and there are numerous studies that illustrate the ill-effects of this kind of tourism development. [NT]