Centre gets tough with errant mine lease holders.

Panjim: The Union Government has proposed an imprisonment of two years or a fine up to Rs 5 lakh or both along with suspension of iron ore mining activities, if the lease holder fails to undertake iron ore extraction and other activities in sustainable manner so also does not furnish or provide false information in regards to the returns, which are now to be filed daily, monthly and on an annual basis. Interestingly, with major focus to undertake mining in sustainable manner, the mines that failed to obtain four star rating within a period of three years will be liable for suspension. The Ministry of Mines has prepared the draft rules named “The Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2016” under Section 18 of the Mines and Minerals Development Regulation (MMDR) Act, 1957, for the conservation and systematic development of minerals and for the protection of environment and for purposes connected therewith. The draft rules are kept open for suggestions and comments from State government and other stakeholders, upto September 29. “Whoever contravenes any of the provisions of these rules shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to five lakh rupees, or with both, and in the case of a continuing contravention, with additional fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees for every day during which such contravention continues after conviction for the first such contravention,” the rules reads. “Provided that for repeated contravention the punishment should be in the form of imprisonment only,” it added. The draft rules have laid emphasis on mining operations in sustainable manner, proper mining plans, mining closer and reclamation plan with financial assurance, penalties, filing of returns, etc. “Every holder of a mining lease shall take all possible precautions for undertaking sustainable mining while conducting prospecting, mining, beneficiation or metallurgical operations in the area,” the Ministry said. As per the draft rules, the Regional Controller or the authorised officer of the Indian Bureau of Mines has been granted powers to suspend the mining operations in those mines where at least four-star rating has not been achieved within a period of three years from the date of notification of these rules after giving a show cause notice of 45 days, to qualify for the star rating Coming down heavily on the lease holders, trading firm and exporters, who are always marred in controversy over non filing of their returns, the Ministry has proposed suspension of mining leases, trading and storage and export license, if found providing incomplete or wrong or false information in daily or monthly or annual returns or fails to submit a return. [H]