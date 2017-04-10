Centre moots cable car from airport to port

Panaji: Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has proposed a cable bus system to connect the international airport at Dabolim to Mormugao port at Vasco to reduce the dependence of air passengers on road transport. Chief minister Manohar Parrikar said the state government would undertake a feasibility study to see if the proposal of connectivity by cable car was viable.”We want to introduce a cable car type bus-service based on five technologies that have been presented to us,” Gadkari said.”On a trial basis we have selected some sectors. From the airport to the water port, where our work is on, we will try to have a cable car system and from there they (passengers and tourists) can go to their hotel by boat,” Gadkari said while speaking to media after inspecting the under construction Zuari bridge.

According to Gadkari, it would cost around Rs 50 crore per kilometer to develop the cable car type public transport system while still catering to passenger capacity along the lines of a metro mass transit system.Parrikar, who was present for the inspection, said that Gadkari’s proposal was worth evaluating but appeared to suggest that the project would be difficult to implement in Goa. “Cable car is a proposal given by Gadkari and we will examine it. You have to have a corridor for it, you have to have space, poles erected. Idea is one thing but once you have an idea, you have to see feasibility. Feasibility and availability aspects also matter,” Parrikar said.The chief minister went on to say that Goa required a multi-modal comprehensive mobility plan to address the pathetic public transport system. “Comprehensive mobility plan is being examined by the state. We will appoint a consultant. We are thinking of using electric and hybrid buses for intercity and intra city transport,” Parrikar said. Parrikar and Gadkari are expected to discuss various proposals to decongest traffic on roads while simultaneously utilizing waterways and new modes to transport in the state. “I have told Parrikarji, that for the new airport coming up at Mopa, if waterways go close to the airport, they can be used for the new airport so that people can go to the airport by waterways, like Venice. If the government agrees then we can help build it,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari said that it “for the Airports Authority and Goa government to give their approval.” Parrikar accepted that “Goa’s transport system is in a mess” and that a reliable and consistent public transport system linking all the towns and villages was the need of the hour.”The buses are crowded and they operate buses only when there is a rush. They don’t operate when the number of passengers drops to a particular number. In order to build up reliability, it requires a system that operates even during lean period. Such a system is operational between Margao Panjim, Panaji Vasco. We want to have intercity connectivity with fixed time operation of buses. Each city will have intra city bus system,” Parrikar said. [TOI]