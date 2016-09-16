Centre vows to clear garbage plant projects on priority.

Saligao: Union Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Anil Madhav Dave, on Thursday said that the Saligao waste management plant is unique and among the biggest in Asia.“Goa needs such waste management plants to keep it clean and green and the Centre will clear such projects on priority basis, if proposals are pending,” Dave said. GSIDC, Deputy Manager (engineering) Murthy Dewar said the waste management plant is based on German technology, with ultra modern facilities , which can handle up to 100 tonnes of garbage on a daily basis. “At present the plant receives 75-80 percent garbage daily from 15 panchayat areas, along the coastal belt from North Goa,” Dewar said.[H]