CEO to strictly implement SC order

Panjim: CEO Kunal said the order will be implemented in the coming elections but did not elaborate.He also took to social media to welcome the Apex Court judgment. “SC order will ensure strengthening of democracy,” he tweeted.The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that elections will be declared void if votes were sought in the name of caste, creed, or religion. Saying that elections are a secular exercise and thereby due process should be followed, the bench said that the candidate would be disqualified if he/she was found violating its order.

It further added that the relationship between man and God is an individual choice and the state is forbidden to interfere in such activity.Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has called for a meeting of Chief Electoral Officers and Nodal Officers of the Police Department of the five poll bound States on Tuesday, to review the final leg of preparations for the elections.The election dates are expected to be announced on January 4, bringing the model code of conduct into force. [NT]