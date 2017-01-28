Chesterpoul strike earns Churchill Bros first win

Vasco: Churchill Brothers FC registered their first win of the season following their 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in I-League match at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Friday.

Chesterpoul Lyngdoh scored a 54th minute match-winner for the Red Machines after Anthony Wolfe cancelled out Sunil Chhetri’s first half penalty to hand the Bengaluru FC their first defeat in Goa in the I-League.

The match witnessed turn of events during the 90 minutes duel–Chhetri’s penalty kick, Wolfe’s first goal in the league, Chesterpoul man of the match performance and brilliant goal; Priyant Singh’s flyer to deny Vineeth, Johnson’s sending off and assault on CB coach Alfred Fernandes –were the key highlights of the match.

The Churchill Bros defence was the talk of the day with Adil Khan, Rowilson, Fulganco and Keenan marshaling the Reds defence. The Red’s victory also marked BFC’s second defeat in the I-League.

Following their 1-1 draw against DSK Shivajians, Churchill Bros coach replaced Brandon Fernanades and Seriton Fernandes – who were down with injuries – with Surchandra Singh and Surabuddin Mollick.

The Red Machines started well keeping a check on their visitors who seemed far superior with big names in the squad.

Despite the visitors knocking the Red Machines door with Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Sunil Chhetri and CK Vineeth, Churchill Bros had the best chance to take the lead in the 18th minute when Keenan Almeida set Chesterpoul Lyngdoh in the rival half, but the left winger low shot was way off target.

Churchill Bros’ Bektur Talgat Uulu could have given the Reds the lead, but the Kyrgyzstan midfielder shot straight at the keeper after stealing the ball from Eugeneson Lyngdoh just outside the box.

Just as the home side were building the momentum, they suffered a setback when Fulganco Cardozo brought down BFC’s Roby Norales in the box and conceded a penalty.

Sunil Chhetri stepped over and sent CB keeper Priyant Singh at the wrong way.

Down by a goal, BFC pressed hard for their second of the evening and came close in inflating the lead. Norales leaped the highest to meet Chhetri’s cross but the Honduras striker’s header missed the post by whiskers.

The Stadium lit with joy at the hour mark when the home team scored off a BFC’s defensive mix up. Anthony Wolfe capitalized on Watson’s defensive error to guide Chesterpoul’s pass past the BFC’s keeper Amrinder Singh.

Despite a slow start, Anthony Wolfe had a good first half for the home side. Eight minutes into the second half, CB took the lead though Chesterpoul when the U-22 player rolled past BFC keeper Amrinder after receiving an accurate through pass from Anthony Wolfe.

The goal brought life in Churchill Bros camp as they had couple of chances to score. Mollick, Chesterpoul and Wolfe –all had their chances, but the Reds players just couldn’t keep their composure in front of the goal.

The Blues almost scored the equalising goal, but CB’s keeper Priyant Singh pulled off a stunning save to deny CK Vineeth.

The final 10 minutes saw plenty of drama on the field.

BFC’s John Johnson was sent off with a second booking following a harsh tackle on Richard Costa.

The English defender then got in altercation with Churchill Bros coach Alfred Fernandes and assaulted him physically on his way to the dugout.

The Benaulim coach was on the ground in the final minutes of the match recovering from the assault from Johnson. It was a bitter scene at stadium as the officials had to keep both teams players to avoid further brawl.[H]