Chicalim hospital needs treatment

Catering to a population of over one lakh people living in four different constituencies of Mormugao Taluka, Chicalim Cottage Hospital has become the biggest victim of neglect by the state health department. Despite having immense importance, the hospital continues to lack basic facilities and amenities leaving the patients to suffer.

Ironically the hospital, which has been accorded status of Sub district hospital by the health department, has been operating under a roof which itself is unsafe. The problem will be solved once the ongoing work on the new hospital building gets completed. However things are not going to change for at least the next six months because it is reported that the department will not sanction any amount for repairing the old building. The construction for the new building has already taken two years. “Incidents of collapse of concrete portion of the slab and false ceiling, leaking roofs, damped walls are something which has become a routine affair for us. Besides, the corridors many times remain slippery with broken window panes, said a hospital staff on condition of anonymity.

“Besides dilapidated toilet facilities speaks everything on the condition of the building which is unsafe not only for the patients but even for the staff and doctors providing their services,” the hospital staff added.

Everyone who works at the cottage hospital has similar grievances and they have even left dreaming for having good facilities for the staff and doctors until the new building becomes reality.

“When all staff, including helpers, drivers, nurses, doctors and other administrative staffs are forced to use only one toilet, one can imagine what could be the level of hardships faced by us,” a female nurse told Herald.

On many occasions, the doctors and staff have faced public ire, for lack of facilities. Few months back a mob had even ransacked the hospital premises for which a police complaint was lodged with the Vasco police.

The biggest issue faced by the hospital today is the crisis of specialist doctors due to which patients are deprived of vital services. What is worse is the fact that the 60-bed hospital gets over hundreds of new Outpatient department (OPD) cases every day besides the regular patients, and only three medial officers (working on rotation basis) are forced to take the daily load of visiting patients, not only at the OPDs but even at male/female wards and at casualty facility. Due to this reason many times patients needing emergency services are referred to Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim. Surprisingly only a peon or an attendant will accompany the patient in the ambulance, not the nurses or a doctor.

“The Cottage hospital is one of the oldest and important health care facilities available for the people of the port town. Though there are few private hospitals existing in Vasco, still majority of the residents in Mormugao taluka from the working class avail of the medicare facilities in a big way with the belief that they would get proper treatment, but come out with worse experience,” said Vasco-based social activist Preetam Keluskar.

As per hospital records over, 300 patients attend the OPD daily at the general medical department of the hospital. Apart from this, the number of patients registering at the gynaecology OPD is nearly 100 per day and the number of patients registering at casualty section in a day is nearly over 80 per day among which the accident cases are high. However as the hospital lacks orthopaedic doctor and the X-ray machine is non functional since last few months and during such emergencies accident patients get referred to GMC, most of the time.

Similarly the hospital, which records annual delivery rate of over 600, and about 40 deliveries per month, has single visiting gynaecologist when there is dire need for two to three gynaec doctors to cater to the increasing needs of people.

"Due to shortage of gynaec doctors and lack of pediatricians, radiologist, surgeons and physicians, staff nurses who are trained for deliveries mostly take up the risk and get delivery of patient done without the doctors and the doctors are called only during emergencies cases," said a staff nurse.