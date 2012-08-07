Chicken Cafreal

Introduction :

Ingredients :

Use 1 chicken, prepared for roasting or jointed chicken pieces

Use juice of 1 lime

Use Salt 1 level tsp

Use 5 dried red kashmiri chillies, ground

Use 3 green chillies, de-seeded

Use 4 peppercorns, ground

Use corriander seeds 1 tblsp , ground

Use 1/2 inch piece cinnamon bark, ground

Use 1/2 inch piece mace, ground

Use 8 cloves garlic

Use piece of ginger 1 inch

Preparation:

Rub the salt and lime juice over the chicken (also inside if whole).

Grind all the other ingredients together and rub over the chicken.

Cover and marinade over night in the fridge.

Heat oven to 325C. Place the chicken in a roasting tray and cover with foil

(this is important – the chicken must be moist when done and the spices must not burn).

For a 4lb chicken, cook for about 2 hrs (adjust the time to the size of bird or if chicken joints are used). Baste several times during cooking. For the last 15 minutes of cooking, remove the foil.

Remove the chicken from the roasting tray and leave to rest.

You now have two options for the 'gravy'. Either collect the pan juices as is (no don't skim the fat off) or skim the fat, deglaze and make a gravy as normal. When I had it in India it was served just with the pan juices.

Notes :- If a whole chicken was used, then cut into two halves post cooking, do not carve into slices ;- this is meant to be eaten with your hands.

Serve with plenty of bread to dip the juices up. Why not roast some root veges and garlic in the roasting tray while you are at it.