Chief secretary inspects BRICS route

Margao: The chief secretary of Goa government R K Srivastava on Saturday inspected the route from Dabolim Airport area to Cavelossim-Mobor via Colva and laid emphasis on its cleanliness and removal of obstructions to make the road smooth for delegates attending the BRICS summit scheduled in October.

Additional collector South Goa Ronkon Pereira, officials from various government departments and local bodies accompanied the chief secretary.

The chief secretary said, “I have directed the PWD, Electricity, GSIDC, and local bodies to clean the entire route. The electricity department was asked to shift electric poles obstructing the route. The PWD was told to level roads by removing the mud. There should not be any garbage strewn on the route’’. He said that all road side encroachments will be removed from the areas.

The 8th BRICS summit will be held in Goa on October 15 and October 16. Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India will be taking part in the summit. Around 900 delegates are expected to attend the summit.[NT]