Chimbel locals condemn CM’s statement on IT park project

Chimbel: Chimbel villagers on Sunday hit out at the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar at the gram sabha over alleged misleading statements on proposed IT park at Chimbel.

They alleged that the chief minister had made statements that majority of Chimbel villagers support IT project besides elected representatives. This statement was specifically discussed in detail at the gram sabha wherein elected panchayat members clarified that not a single panch is supporting the proposal, adding, the question of supporting it does not arise at all as this project was rejected by villagers a couples of times earlier.

Gurudas Shirodkar brought to the notice of the gram sabha how the government is proceeding towards completing formalities in finalising the project by ‘bypassing’ the villagers and as such nearly 10 IT firms had been already registered with IT Corporation.

Tukaram Kunkalker said the chief minister should stop making such statements and first find out as to how and when such huge agricultural land admeasuring around 5.5 lakh sq m was converted into barren land.

Tukaram also appealed to the chief minister to visit Chimbel village to observe how tribals are still engaged in traditional agricultural activities for their living in the areas adjacent to land where IT park is proposed.

Smita Shirodkar said that in a democratic set up peoples’ wishes are given top priority and asked what made the chief minister to move ahead with the project.

The villagers threatened mass signature campaign and public meetings to expose the true ‘agenda’ of the government. It was also stated that if the government is adamant on the IT park project on this land then the villagers would be compelled to seek legal advice and file a petition before court for justice.[NT]